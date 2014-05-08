Instagram Insta-Glam: Bayalage Highlights

Balayage highlights took the world by storm a few years ago and the trend is still going strong. With the ability to transform your hair into shiny, sunkissed strands, it’s easy to see why balayage highlights are still a popular request in salons around the world. Because, let’s be honest, who doesn’t dream of looking like a beach babe all year round?
Celebrities like Lily Aldridge and Khloe Kardashian have embraced the ombre trend, but we found a few ladies on Instagram with balayage even the stars would envy. Click through the slideshow above to find gorgeous ombre hair that tricks everyone into thinking your days are spent soaking up the sun.
More From Beauty High:
Balayage: The Ombre Highlights Technique You Need to Try
How to Update Your Hairstyle With Practically No Commitment
Jared Leto’s Hair: 8 GIFs of the Most Perfect Ombre That Ever Was
Thinking of light hair for summer? Take a look at these balayage highlights for inspiration!
Lightening up your locks like @sonabartistry is a great way to change up your look for sunshine and summertime.
@Briggettebausthair showed off the beautiful balayage highlights she recently painted on this lucky lady.
We know ombre locks aren't for everyone, so that's why we added @beautyishair's subtle hint of color into the mix. Sometimes all you need to spruce up your style is a little bit of color dimension.
From caramel roots to honey ends, @luisa_v's ombre strands are color perfection.
Bayalage highlights are a great way to go blonder without worrying about constant root touch-ups. Need proof? Check out @angel_of_colour's gorgeous blonde, beachy hair.
@Tarasilverman's ombre highlights are channeling Khloe Kardashian's and we love it.
These long, flowing locks displayed on @hairbyvanessa's had us dreaming of days on the beach and sunkissed skin.