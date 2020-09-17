5 Bala Bangle Dupes to Try if You Can’t Get Your Hands on These Instagram-Famous Fitness Accessories

Scroll To See More Images

Wrist and ankle weights are nothing new or novel per se—in fact, they’ve been around since the ’80s, as evidenced by the canon of the decade’s workout videos—but Bala Bangle’s super chic wearable weights have truly changed the game, giving the enduring style-forward athleisure movement yet another accessory to sport. The lightweight wearable workout sidekicks are obviously intended to add a little bit of extra resistance to your lunges, squats, pushup, power walks, and virtually any type of exercise you want to make a bit more challenging.

While ankle and wrist weights may have been around forever, they’ve definitely never looked this chic. Thanks to the advent of stylish Bala Bangles (which, aside from their fitness-focused purpose, I would wear as a normal accessory whether I was working out or just trying to jazz up a daytime look) they no longer have to be bulky, or well, downright ugly to reap the benefits.

If you’re on Instagram, you’ve probably seen one of your favorite influencers or fitness gurus sporting one of these in one these in a feed post or two—and of course, probably paired with an equally-as-cute activewear get-up to match, but since they went legit viral this year, they’ve been kind of hard to get your hands one of your own. Whether you’ve been stuck on a waitlist for what feels like an eternity or are simply looking for a cheaper alternative, we’ve rounded up five style-friendly dupes that you can actually buy now.

Just like the original Bala Bangle design, these weighted “bracelet” weights are designed with light resistance and an aesthetically-pleasing look. They’re also available in eight different colorways and one, two, and three-pound sizes.

These wrist and ankle weights may only be offered in two different hues, but the design is pretty much spot on with Bala Bands’ look.

These full adjustable weighted bracelets fasten with a belt-like culture allowing you to customize the fit. They weigh just one pound for light resistance and minimal bulk and come in small, medium, and large sizes.

These chic bubblegum pink wrist and ankle weights feature a strikingly similar look to the original Bala style. They designed with a stainless steel interior for extra durability and soft-to-the-touch silicone outer for added comfort.

Okay, so these may not be an exact dupe for Bala Bands, but they’re equally as cute and even more jewelry-like, which totally makes them a worthy alternative in my opinion.