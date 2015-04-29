Beauty Buzz: How to Pull Off a ’90s Dark Lip, Baking Soda In Your Face Mask, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Did you know you can get more out of your face mask by simply adding baking soda? Well, now you know. [The Beauty Department]

2. As the weather warms up, learn how to get the most out of your pedicure with these tips and tricks. [Daily Makeover]

3. Many ladies are scared of the ’90s dark lip, but there’s no need to be – there’s an easy trick to pulling it off. [Lipstick.com]

4. Do you love a bright and bold lip color? So do these girls – get inspired. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. We knew that water was a trend in skin care, but in Korea waterless skin care is currently trending. [Byrdie]