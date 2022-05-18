Shoppers in Their 50s Say This $25 Eye Gel Softens Crow’s Feet & Fine Lines in One Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I love a spa day just as much as the next person, but when the hot summer months hit, I find myself craving skin-cooling and soothing treatments more than ever. I’m definitely one to recreate a spa experience at home, but I don’t like to do any of the heavy liftings. Mixing face masks and cutting cucumbers? No thank you. I’d rather unwrap a sheet mask, get a glass of wine (rosé, of course) and reach for products that are cool to the touch. An easy way to do this at home is to look for products that contain aloe, like this gel eye cream that actually improves wrinkles in the process.

If you’re not using aloe in the summer (or all year long!), you should be. The natural super ingredient is most well known for soothing sunburns, but it actually does so much more. It naturally contains salicylic acid and helps fight overall inflammation on the skin’s surface. That means it will pull double duty for you if you’re dealing with acne. Aloe on the skin’s surface even forms a natural antioxidant barrier that protects the skin from environmental stressors. And let’s be real, you’re definitely going to spend every available moment you can outside this summer, so you might as well make skin protection a top priority. Just make sure to layer SPF on top of it!

Now that you know why you should be reaching for this super ingredient, allow me to introduce you to a multi-tasking product that acts just like cucumbers for the eyes and zaps away wrinkles like it’s magic.

Baebody Eye Gel for Under and Around Eyes

Formulated with aloe vera, vitamin E and jojoba oil, the Baebody eye cream is a fan favorite. In fact, more than 13,000 reviewers have given the product a perfect five-star rating. Shoppers say it has an instant cooling effect on the sensitive eye area and combats everything from puffiness to fine lines.

“Upon immediate application, the gel soothes my puffy eyes as effectively and gently as cucumber slices but without all the mess,” wrote one shopper.

A shopper in their 50s even noted that “the fine lines under my eyes are appreciably less noticeable. Even the deeper crow’s feet have softened. ” That’s seriously impressive. A male shopper said after he used it, his co-workers noticed the difference in his appearance. “It looks like I’ve finally gotten some rest or that it looks like maybe I’ve fallen in love,” he wrote.

Okay, so who needs summer fling when you have your summer eye gel? Is that a thing people say? I’m sure the beauty community on TikTok would agree.

What customers seem to love most about this eye gel is that it works quickly; you don’t have to wait a full month to see results. “I see a difference after just one week,” wrote one shopper, adding, “My skin doesn’t seem dry at all and I use it twice a day.”

I love a product that gets to ~werk~ right away because let’s be real, who has the time to wait around for skincare results anymore? If you’ve been looking for a cooling product to add to your skincare roster this summer, pick up this eye gel for just under $25.