Badgley Mischka Shows a ’70s Red Carpet Mermaid Look for Spring 2014

After a few days of nearly-naked faces, we were excited for the mermaid-inspired beauty backstage at Badgley Mischka. From softly-rolled hair to lovely makeup and nails that seemed drawn from the sea, we were in love with this look.

Lead Hairstylist Peter Gray for Moroccanoil created unique ’20s-inspired hair rolls across the nape of the neck. A hidden horizontal band at the nape of the neck served as the base, and after hair was treated with Moroccanoil Treatment Light from mid-lengths to ends. Moroccanoil Root Boost was sprayed in and combed through section by section. Hair was rough dried and set with a 1-1/2″ barrel curling iron from the nape of the neck to the ear, then pinned vertically in opposite directions to create soft movement.

Each section was carefully combed and brushed through for a smooth, glossy finish, then rolled into a small, loose, horizontal roll at the nape of the neck and secured with U-pins to secure the style. Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine Spray was sprayed into the hands and then smoothed onto the style to finish it from the top and sides.

Lead Makeup Artist Tom Pecheux for MAC Cosmetics took inspiration from the sea and crafted a luminous look by moisturizing the models’ skin with his fingers, and dabbing Matchmaster SPF 15 Foundation where needed. The “’70s red carpet mermaid” look he created was crafted by mixing Chromaline in White with Hi-Def Cyan and a burst of Fix +, creating a wash of aqua over the eye with a #252 Large Shader Brush from lash to brow. Eye Pencil in Fascinating was applied along the waterline and lots of Haute & Naughty Mascara to define the lashes. Fluidline in Blacktrack at the ends of the eyes completed the look. Lips were crafted using a mix of Pick-Me-Up and April Flowers from the Spring 2014 Lip Palette for a satiny, coral stain.

More From Beauty High:

Dick Page at Marc by Marc Jacobs: “Apply This Eyeshadow Like a Windshield Wiper”

All the Details on the Foil, Pom-Pom Nails at Libertine Spring 2014

Get the Hippie Glam Look From Donna Karan New York