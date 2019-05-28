This Badass 90-Year-Old Influencer Just Launched a Makeup Line at Sephora

Anyone who follows social media superstar Baddie Winkle on Instagram knows there’s nothing subtle about the 90-year-old. Her bio reads “stealing ur man since 1928,” after all. With fashion, wellness and beauty collaborations under her belt (such as Fashionova, Method and Urban Decay), grandma is an entrepreneur. And now she’s entering the beauty space yet again but creating her own capsule collection. Baddie Winkle teamed up with Inc.redible Cosmetics on a three-piece line for Sephora. And it’s just as epic as she is.

“CAN’T BELIEVE MY COLLECTION WITH @incrediblecosmetics LAUNCHES TODAY AT @sephora !!!!!! I designed a boob mask, rollerball lip gloss, and a highlighter ❤ SO HAPPY THAT I COULD DO THIS 🍬💖⭐️🌈 photos by @thecobrasnake #beyourbaddestself,” Winkle posted on Instagram, proving bold, colorful makeup has no age limit. Who says a grandmother can’t rock rainbow highlighter and strawberry-scented lip gloss? Not us, that’s for sure.

Fans are loving the look of the line and Winkle’s photos of the campaign, writing on Instagram: “I’m gonna buy them just because it supports the idea of fun at any age!!!” and “You’re amazing! I love how you’ve embraced all this. You are GOALS. Badass Baddie!”

Here’s a quick rundown of the line that’s sure to sell out fast.

Inc.redible Baddie’s Got The Gold Rainbow Highlighter

This cruelty-free highlighter is ultra-soft and gives the skin a luminous glow.

$18 at Sephora

Inc.redible Baddie Double Perks Rainbow Sheet Boob Mask

While these sheet masks for your boobs aren’t going to give you a lift, they can brighten and moisturize skin thanks to powerful vitamin C. They’re vegan and cruelty-free, and free of parabens. Plus, they’re cute as hell.

$9 at Sephora

Inc.redible Baddie Rollin’ It Back Rainbow Rollerball Lip Gloss

This ’90s-style strawberry-scented rollerball goes on as a clear gloss and moisturizes with vitamin B12.

$10 at Sephora

