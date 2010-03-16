Bad Roots and More Beauty Turn-Offs That Men Notice

As girls, it’s pretty much our job to obsess over the smallest details– like the wrinkles that we swear we see at the corners of our eyes. Furthermore, we naturally assume that everyone else is judging us just as harshly. Because, obviously, the guy at the bar is totally staring at our minute eye wrinkles.

Since warm weather is slowly moving in, and summer is all about relaxation– we want you to stop sweating the small stuff (as they say) and focus on what you can do to make yourself feel more beautiful.

Below is our list of beauty flaws that are a total turn-off, and what you can do to fix them.



Bad Roots



Image: momgenerations.com

Guys don’t notice a lot about hair– as long as it’s soft and they can run their fingers through it– they’re happy. But, if you happen to have a bad dye job (like if it’s suddenly bright orange)– they’ll notice. Or, if you’ve put off getting your highlights touched-up– since, maybe, the Bush administration– and your roots take up half of your head, they will also take note. So, if you are going to take the jump and permanently change your hair color, stick with it. If you change your mind and want to go back to your natural shade, it may not be wise to let it slowly grow out. Instead, once your hair’s grown about an inch (so that you can see your natural color at the root) dye your hair back to match your god-given hue.

Fake Bake



Image: Zimbio

Now that the vampire goth trend has brought pale skin back into favor, many of us are embracing our fairer complexions and hitting the tanning salon less often. But, if you opt to fake bake, keep in mind that matching the color of those guys in white suits in Willy Wonka is not attractive to anyone– and certainly not to that hot guy standing next to you at Starbucks. However, being natural is. If you can’t resist a little bit of color in warm weather, try a self-tanning lotion such as Jergens Natural Glow Revitalizing Lotion, which builds your “tan” with each day of use.

Too Much Makeup



Image: celebsalon.sheknows.com

A guy can appreciate a girl’s glossy lip or smoky eye every now and then, but caked on makeup is never a turn-on. Trends are fun to play with when you’re going out with the girls (and we will never tell you not to try a great, bold red lip)– but the natural look will win guys over every time. Since we all know looking natural isn’t as easy as it sounds, start with a great lightweight foundation as a base, and then apply a bit of peach blush to your cheeks. Keep your eyes subdued with a neutral shadow, add a few swipes of mascara, and finish the look with a light lipgloss.

Huge Bags



Image: reference.findtarget.com

We tend to forget that small bags, such as clutches, still exist. Almost all of us have had a guy friend, at one time or another, make a sly comment about us “carrying our entire lives in there”– which we, of course, laughed off. But after years of hearing these comments, we’ve come to realize that guys are a little intimidated by the immense size of our purses. It comes down to this– no guy wants their girlfriend to be materialistic or high-maintenance. So, why do you need to carry so much in your bag if you’re an easy going gal? We’re not saying to part ways with your favorite massive accessory, but maybe switch it up every now and then and carry a cute clutch or small tote instead. We promise you’ll still be able to fit all of your essentials. Try this teal Banana Republic bag for a new look.

A Lipstick-on-Your-Teeth Smile



Image: judiciaryreport.com

It’s a proven fact (according to just about every woman’s magazine poll about what men think) that the first thing a guy notices about you is your smile. So, make sure you’re smiling! We often get so caught up in worrying about all of the other details– like how hot we look in our jeans– that we forget the easiest trick of all– to smile. But, before you do, make sure that you haven’t smudged lipstick on your teeth or have leftovers from lunch stuck in them. In the clear? Flirt away!

