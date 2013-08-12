Bad Hair Day Fixes for Your Worst Style Emergencies

When a bad hair day rears its (ahem) ugly head, it tends to permeate everything: suddenly, you’re in a foul mood and nothing seems to go your way. Try these tips to resurrect your style — and if all else fails, tie on a headscarf and call it a day (a good one, hopefully!).

Problem: You used too much product, and now your hair is sticky and weighed down.

The fix: If you used too much hairspray or gel, mist your hair with water to dilute the product and use your blow dryer to re-style your damp hair. Since your locks aren’t sopping wet, you should be finished in a few minutes flat. Another option: Brush through your hair to redistribute product and loosen up crunchy strands.

Problem: You’re three days out from your last shampoo, and your roots are totally greasy.

The fix: You need a powdery product to soak up oil, stat. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: nothing beats Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($39, oribe.com). Unlike other aerosols that just make hair greasier, this one magically obliterates oil at the scalp and gives hair the perfect, sexy texture.

Problem: It’s raining/windy/sweltering outside and you forgot a hair tie.

The fix: Braid your hair and use a brush or comb to tease the ends, which will hold the look in place.

Problem: Wilted curls

The fix: Wetting naturally curly hair with a styling spray helps its texture recover. Mist your mane with DevaCurl Mist-er Right ($18.95, devachansalon.com) to reactivate the products you’ve already got in there.

Problem: Frizz, frizz and more frizz.

The fix: Dry hair that’s frizzy is going to stay frizzy until you wet it again. Instead of hopping back in the shower, we say work it: Back comb your hair with a brush and wear it big and beautiful, or curl it with an iron to make luscious waves. Add dry shampoo to play up your fuzzy texture.

Problem: Static is causing your hair to stand on end.

The fix: If your hair is plagued with static, that means it’s dry. Add moisture and shine with a lightweight oil spray such as Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Sleek Finish 5-in-1 Serum Spray ($5.99, garnierusa.com).

