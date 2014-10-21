Trend to Try: The Backwards Headband

Here at Beauty High, we like to break the mold. If there’s a new product, we’ll try it. If we hear of a new use for lipstick, we’re going to give it a shot. And if headbands are being worn backwards on the runway, you bet we’re willing to switch our own headbands around.

First spotted on the Balenciaga runway in the spring 2013 show, the backwards headband made waves on the runway. Gold headbands were reversed to the back of the head to create a “halo” look that took hair accessories to the next level. The following year, Dolce and Gabbana put their own spin on the trend, creating Sicilian-inspired rear-located crowns, as seen in the picture above. Even though the look goes against the grain of typical headband fashion, we’re inspired by the rebellious take on a classic look.

The backwards headband hasn’t just been reserved for the runway, though, since celebrities like Emma Stone, Anne Hathaway, and Zoe Saldana have all been seen sporting the trend. To help you take the look from the catwalk to the streets just like these celebs, we’ve included some tips on how to get the stylish look below.

A beaded elastic band like this Stephen & Co. Beaded Head Wrap is an easy way to quickly add a little glitz to your style. By switching the elastic to the front, you can allow the stones to add some oomph to the back of your style.

For the perfect pop of sparkle in an unexpected place, try placing the Topshop Flower Headband on backwards. These rhinestone accents would look gorgeous nestled perfectly above a low chignon.

This The Accessory Collective Rhinestone and Flower Triple Row Headband, when reversed, is the perfect accent piece for the back of your hairstyle. The trio of bands creates a “triple halo” look, which means you’re three times as angelic, right?

Keep it simple with this L. Erickson Braided Headband that can be tucked into the sides of the back of the hair so that only a small portion peeps out in the middle. You’ll fool everyone with a “hair clip” that actually fits snugly around your head.