Best Instagrams From Backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Augusta Falletta
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is never one to disappoint, and this year was no different. With 40 models walking in the show (the most ever!), a performance by Taylor Swift and Candice Swanepoel wearing that famous $10 million bra, this year’s show kept things interesting.

Sometimes even more fun than the show, though, is what goes on backstage. From models taking selfies to seeing the before and after hairstylist shots, there’s always something going on behind the scenes. Besides Karlie Kloss giving Cara Delevingne the “Karlie Cut,” the backstage area was definitely the place to be. To bring you a little bit of the insider action, we took to Instagram and found the best shots from backstage. Take a look at our favorites above, and remember to tune into the show on December 10 on CBS!

Karlie Kloss is giving Cara Delevingne the "Karlie Cut" backstage. Do you think Cara would ever cut her hair? 

Candice Swanepoel was the lucky Angel who got to wear the $10 million bra at the show, and we almost wish her hair would have been kept up for the runway. 

Jessica Hart and Elsa Hosk prove that the Victoria's Secret Angels are just like us (sort of) — they take selifes, too. 

Doutzen Kroes is the queen of multitasking as she eats lunch while getting those famous Victoria's Secret waves in her hair. 

GHD snapped this picture of Cara Delevingne posing with the $10 million bra on the mannquin, being her usual ridiculous self backstage. 

We're trying to figure out if Taylor Swift is more excited to be with the Angels, or if it's the other way around. 

Constance Jablonski, who recently chopped off all of her hair, posed backstage with Orlando Pita, the lead hairstylist for the show, and her gorgeous extensions. 

Jacqueline Jablonski posted this fun shot with the caption "How many models fit in an elevator?" 

Lindsay Ellingson touched up her brows backstage before hitting the runway. 

Toni Garrn is so gorgeous that we want her hair even before she gets it styled. 

