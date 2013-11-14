Best Instagrams From Backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is never one to disappoint, and this year was no different. With 40 models walking in the show (the most ever!), a performance by Taylor Swift and Candice Swanepoel wearing that famous $10 million bra, this year’s show kept things interesting.

Sometimes even more fun than the show, though, is what goes on backstage. From models taking selfies to seeing the before and after hairstylist shots, there’s always something going on behind the scenes. Besides Karlie Kloss giving Cara Delevingne the “Karlie Cut,” the backstage area was definitely the place to be. To bring you a little bit of the insider action, we took to Instagram and found the best shots from backstage. Take a look at our favorites above, and remember to tune into the show on December 10 on CBS!

