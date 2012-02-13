Backstage Treatment at The Row: The Lap of Luxury at NYFW

When it comes to The Row, we would expect nothing less than pure extravagance. The brainchild of Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, The Row backstage was on the second floor of the Carlyle Hotel – a nice alternative to the jam packed Lincoln Center. Up the marble staircase and to the left, you would have never expected such a sight at 6 AM. Models were stationed around the room in plush robes, half of them already had their hair done and were sipping on coffee and nibbling the danishes prepared by the Carlyle staff. For such an early call time on the fifth day of fashion week everyone was in a surprisingly good mood.
Models are regularly double-teamed by manicurists and a hairstylist or makeup artist backstage. This model was receiving a basic manicure from the Deborah Lippmann team. The nails were simply manicured with a coat of clear polish to go along with the completely aristocratic look of the show.
The hair differed for each girl, but Odile said they wanted the hair to be brushed back in a a very polished ponytail or chignon. "Not a hair out of place, viola!" said Odile.
The models were wrapped in luxury robes from the Carlyle as they got prepped and pampered.
We just had to capture this moment of makeup artist Tom Pecheux applying makeup to hairstylist Odile Gilbert. Both are fashion week veterans and this photo tugs at our heartstrings.
Skincare and makeup used backstage was exclusively Sunday Riley.
Tom referred to the makeup look as the "American Dream." He said it was supposed to be reminiscent of Caroline Kennedy... completely proper and polished.
We saw this model in her completed look and we HAD to sneak a picture... if you look really hard you can see Mary Kate on her way into the hair and makeup area too!
Inspiration pictures are always posted backstage, but we found this image particularly appealing.