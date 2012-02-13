Backstage Treatment at The Row: The Lap of Luxury at NYFW

When it comes to The Row, we would expect nothing less than pure extravagance. The brainchild of Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, The Row backstage was on the second floor of the Carlyle Hotel – a nice alternative to the jam packed Lincoln Center. Up the marble staircase and to the left, you would have never expected such a sight at 6 AM. Models were stationed around the room in plush robes, half of them already had their hair done and were sipping on coffee and nibbling the danishes prepared by the Carlyle staff. For such an early call time on the fifth day of fashion week everyone was in a surprisingly good mood.

Take a peek at our pictures above to see the special moments we caught backstage!