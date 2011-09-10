Backstage Time Clock: Yigal Azrouël

As theBeauty High team races around town to check out the latest trends, interview the artists behind the looks and discover innovative techniques and new colors to try, we thought for this season we would bring you a time stamped approach to our coverage.The backstage beauty time clock at Yigal Azroul started a little more than two hours before the start time of the show. See how the look develops as the time progresses!

Yigal Azroul SHOWTIME: 3PM

12:45PM: After ascending a steep, winding staircase to the second floor hair and makeup area of the Highline Stages location in the Meatpacking District, I walk in on a ghost town of a backstage, with only two models just starting to get their hair worked on (see pic above).

12:55PM: Jimmy Paul for Bumble and Bumble told me he created a look with a bump up from a natural part, blow drying with a round brush to smooth out the cuticle and adding texture with the Bumble and Bumble Thickening Hairspray or flat ironing models who have wavy hair. He then brushed back the hair, grabbed it, and formed it into a looped ponytail. “It’s very urban and functional for an independent, powerful New York woman,” Paul said.

1:05PM butterLONDON is doing nails for the show (they also did a fabulous nail for Yigal last season), with Nonie Creme on her way from a test for another showdebuting the butter LONDON Ombr Nail.

MAC Cosmetics, with lead artist Lucia Pica (who did the makeup last season for Yigal too!), has just begun their test for the show.

1:11PM: Lucia is almost done with the demo, showing the other artists exactly where to place the products and which ones to use. There is a debate over using clear brow gel on the lashes, and she emphasizes that the MAC Face and Body will be used on the entire face to create a plastic-y feel to the skin.

1:15PM: It’s my time to chat with Lucia! She tells me the woman from this collection is very sophisticated with a lot of tan, yellow, and rusty colors found in the collection. The eyes contain hues of rusty brown and red, with copper in the crease and on the cheeks to define the features. She uses MAC Lipstick in Milkshake on the lips.

1:20PM: A quick snap of the finished look, and I’m off, on my way to Doo.Ri!