Backstage Time Clock: Doo.Ri

Check out the transformation backstage as the hair, makeup and nail looks for Doo.Ri are gradually revealed – let the countdown begin!

Doo.Ri SHOWTIME: 4PM

1:30PM: (pictured above) The mood is light; Doo Ri Chung herself is casually chatting with Tom Pecheux, lead on the show for MAC Cosmetics and the models. The makeup test has just wrapped and the first few models in hair are close to done. Jin Soon Choi for Zoya and Orland Pita using 1976 are talking as he color matches extensions and whips them into the hair in record speed.



1:40PM: I get the chance to chat with Jin Soon, who soon has to run off to another show. Doo Ri told Jin she wanted an aesthetic for the nails that elongated the hands and fingers while blending in with the skin tone, so she chose a tan color with just a touch of mauve by Zoya in the shade Helen. Just one coat is applied, and then a top coat. I’m wondering if nails may soon go back to a “no nail polish” look.

1:50PM Orland Pita using 1976 products has graciously given me a one-on-one to describe the ponytail he’s created, using extensions only as needed. He quickly used a blow dryer on the hair with the 1976 Amazon Thermal Memory Styler and then followed up with the 1976 Trash it Workable Shaking Spray for more texture. He finished the look with the 1976 Hold It Hairspray, loosening some pieces of the ponytail at random.

2:00PM Tom Pecheux for MAC Cosmetics also gave me a private audience and showed me several products that were used and are new for the spring, including Innocence Beware lipstick and Everything but the Peach blush. His look was pretty bare, delicate and glowing to not deter from the soft and street chic combination of structure and prints found in the collection. He mattify-ied the t-zone with foundation and used a gold creamy eyeshadow around the eyes in the bone structure and even eyebrow to make it slightly disappear.

2:10PM One of the artists was still working on completing the first makeup look (pictured above), doing the cheeks with the peach blush, keeping it low on the face, almost like a contour.



AND…the finished hair and makeup look at Doo.Ri!