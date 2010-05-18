Backstage Beauty Secrets – Get The Romantic Look Behind ‘Mood Indigo’

Stylists Turner and Erica took denim to an entirely new level by mixing prints with Depression-era nostalgia. So how do you translate that idea into beauty? They called upon makeup artist Cheyenne Timperio and hairstylist Brian Fisher to add a bit of romance to the look.

Timperio created a full, balanced look on the face by defining the eyes and going light on the cheeks and lips. The secret behind the airbrushed look was surprisingly simple: Take a shadow brush and blend any type of mineral wear powder along the outside of the eyes to smooth out the edges. As for eyes, Cheyenne kept the look soft. If you’re trying at home, use a creamy white pencil on the inner rim of the eye to brighten and finish with Tartes Femme Naturale Eye Palette in a bold color. Finish off with lots of mascara and a lip stain of your choice.

Hair on the other hand was a bit more complicated but worth the extra effort. Fisher created a take on the 1920s finger wave bob that was loosened up a tad. To give it that dry, disheveled touch, he sprayed Kevin Murphy Dry Shampoo generously into the hair. If you’re a beauty risk-taker, try this pro move: Fisher sprayed Jerome Russell Silver Color Spray (often seen around Halloween) lightly onto the surface of the strands, framing the face to catch the light.

All photos by Andrew Katzowitz for StyleCaster

