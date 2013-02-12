Backstage How-To: Get Zac Posen’s Deconstructed Chignon for Fall 2013

Zac Posen’s Fall 2013 show mixed the aristocratic beauty with a New York City vibe to achieve a bold, yet slightly deconstructed beauty look. Hairstylist Luigi Murenu for John Frieda created chignons that were a bit deconstructed with a combination of elegance and wearability. Murenu pulled the hair into a ponytail, keeping it flat on the sides of the head with a bit of volume on the top and twisted it around leaving the ends out. He then added extra lightness to the look by crimping the loose pieces, creating an “aristocratic feeling mixed with the beauty of New York.”

Paired with a deep burgundy lip created by Kabuki for MAC Cosmetics (which he created by mixing Vino Lip Pencil and MAC Pro Burgundy LipMix) as well as gorgeous deep aubergine nails painted by essie’s Melissa Saunders (in Carry On), the look was a mix of glam and just plain “cool.” Above, Murenu explains how to get the hairstyle seen on the runway.