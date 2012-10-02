Backstage Beauty: How To Get an Undone Chignon

Need a polished look with staying power for that important business meeting (or sultry soiree, for that matter) and don’t want to look like a bridesmaid gone wrong? Or are you just running late in the morning and don’t have time for much else? Channel Kate Bosworth or Diane Kruger and try a softly undone chignon.

Here, Fekkai stylist Lindsay Block works with model Sandra Rieder and shows us how to whip up this gently-swept, chic look with just a few tricks and pins. Loosely secured at the nape of your neck, this easy style lends a dose of deconstruction and casual femininity without weighing you down. Watch the video above to see just how easy it is to scrape together this look at home in a flash. Skip the blow dryer and hit the snooze button.

How to get the look at home:

Take a section of hair at the crown of the head and gently tease at the roots for body and height

Separate out the front two pieces of hair around your face

Pull the rest of your hair backwards and gently tease as well

Begin twisting the ponytail, teasing slightly more as you go

Begin to form your chignon to your desired look

As you twist, pin securely in place

Once you have your base in the back, begin softly pulling back front pieces and secure

Finish off with Fekkai’s Coiff Sheer Hold Hairspray to keep your look for longer without hair getting stiff or sticky and you’re good to go!

