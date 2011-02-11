Backstage Beauty: Ruffian and Peter Som

Two trends that we are already excited about for spring 2011 are beginning to expand in the fall 2011 shows. At Peter Som, with makeup led by Tom Pecheux for M.A.C Cosmetics, we saw a bold metallic lip. While Ruffian, with a makeup team led by James Kaliardos (also of M.A.C), showcased a gorgeous pop of purple on the eyelid.
The hair definitely wasn’t lacking in wow factor though, with ombre “quirky suburban housewife” bouffants at Peter Som and some more crazy updos at Ruffian. Click through the slideshow above to get your fill!
He applied a dusty rose to the lip and cheek to match.
The nails for Ruffian (by CND) were about bringing masculine and feminine together, and playing on the geometrics of the tuxedo.
Kaliardos applied Vibrant Grape (mixed with water) and Pink Vivid Paint Stick to the lid for an "eccentric socialte from the 80s" look for Ruffian.
The inspiration of the lavender color came about from the sunset - that exact moment when the dark band of light meets and creates a gorgeous lavender color.
Now to talk hair...to die for hair that is. Bumble and Bumble stylist Neil Moodie created a bit of a pompadour high volume 'do as well, taking inspiration from Princess Grace as well as "that gal doing her walk of shame."
Moodie added volume by backcombing and then rolled the hair into itself. He then let the front pieces hang and drape loosely.
Peter Som brought us to the suburbs, well the quirky, "Mad Men" era suburbs apparently. Wella stylists deconstructed a messy 60s inspired bouffant and added extensions for extra color.
Extensions were used in all of the models hair, and were dyed two shades lighter than each of the girl's hair and then the root color was dyed to match for a nice ombre effect.
Tom Pecheux for M.A.C drew inspiration from Som's sophisticated "but with a twist" collection and gave the girls metallic bold lips.
Keeping the skin nude, fresh and youthful he added a bit of shimmer to the cheekbones.
For the lip, Pecheux layered a bold red and then powered it down and then applied a metallic silver. Love!