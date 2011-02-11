Backstage Beauty: Ruffian and Peter Som

Two trends that we are already excited about for spring 2011 are beginning to expand in the fall 2011 shows. At Peter Som, with makeup led by Tom Pecheux for M.A.C Cosmetics, we saw a bold metallic lip. While Ruffian, with a makeup team led by James Kaliardos (also of M.A.C), showcased a gorgeous pop of purple on the eyelid.

The hair definitely wasn’t lacking in wow factor though, with ombre “quirky suburban housewife” bouffants at Peter Som and some more crazy updos at Ruffian. Click through the slideshow above to get your fill!