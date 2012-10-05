Backstage Beauty: How To Get Marchesa’s Braided Runway Look

Known for their red carpet-friendly dresses and detailed embroidery, it seemed a natural fit that the label would look to India for its sumptuous Spring 2013 collection, which featured elaborate beading, saturated hues, and sari-influenced silhouettes. The show was a true love letter to South Asian style.

Backstage, the beauty team was charged with drumming up an equally intricate look that was both clean and lustrous. We sat down with expert Fekkai stylist Lindsay Block and learned a bit about how she fashioned the Marchesa babes’ beautiful braided looks. Watch the video above and see how you too can create this sultry, slicked back style with just a few pins and some Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Sheer Shine Mist!

How to get the look at home:

Create a perfect, precise middle part in your hair.

Use Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Sheer Shine Mist to get your hair looking shiny.

Using a fine-tooth comb, separate hair into three sections — two at the front and one in the back.

Pull the back section into a low ponytail and secure.

Separate two front side pieces into two sections each. Twist the top sections and pin out of your way.

On each bottom section, create a clean and tight braid. Repeat on top sections.

Now that you’re ready to assemble, cross the top two braids back behind your head and twist around ponytail. Pin.

Take bottom two braids crisscross underneath ponytail, leaving them a little slack, creating a u-shape.

Either leave as is or pin up flush against your hair.

Finish off with Fekkai’s Coiff Sheer Hold Hairspray to keep your look for longer without hair getting stiff or sticky and you’re set!

