Backstage Beauty Fall 2013: The Blonds’ Version of “Marilyn on Acid”

Even if it lands at the end of New York Fashion Week, one of the most anticipated shows of the week is always The Blonds. Whether you’re there to gawk at the outfits or the extravagant hair, makeup and nail looks, you don’t want to miss out on the action. This season, The Blonds were inspired by the dark worlds of Alfred Hitchcock’s ” The Birds” and chose to mix ’60s bright red cat eyes and Marilyn Monroe “on acid” curls.

Makeup maestro Kabuki, key artist for MAC Cosmetics explains what he chose to create for the show above – plus we take you behind-the-scenes as he paints on graphic red liner.