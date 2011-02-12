Backstage Beauty Fall 2011: Jason Wu and Rag & Bone

Fall 2011 fashion week is just getting under way, and I’m pretty excited about all of the bold makeup and hairstyles that we’ve already seen on the runways. Jason Wu, led by Diane Kendal for M.A.C and Odile Gilbert for Aveda (with Roxanne for CND on nails) had a rich and bold Baroque inspired theme. Both the hair and the makeup included gold (with 24 karat gold leaf painted into the hair).
At Rag & Bone, Gucci Westman led the makeup team for Revlon with Guido Palau styling hair for Redken. The Rag & Bone boys’ vision for the collection was an “urban eskimo” so both stylists created looks based on this vision. Enjoy the images above – like I said, they are definitely two of my favorite shows so far!
Photos Courtesy of Rachel Adler
The hair at Jason Wu (led by Odile of Aveda) was twisted into a ponytail and looped underneath, before being "painted" with 24 karat gold.
CND created a "24 karat gold gilded manicure" with a Dark Ruby and Bloodline base and a gold tip. Manicurist Roxanne advised painting the entire nail gold first, and then going back with the darker color to make for an easier French mani.
Diane Kendal for M.A.C gave the girls a "rich opulent eye" with a bold purple shade, and focused gold on the center of the lids.
The model's skin was kept fresh and luminous, and a soft blush was applied to the middle of the cheeks.
Sunday Riley used her skin care products to prep the skin before any makeup was applied, which helped each girl not only with the wear and tear of fashion week but also for an even more flawless face.
At Rag & Bone, Gucci Westman wanted the skin to appear windswept (due to the urban eskimo influence) so applied a band of blush on the cheeks for an almost ruddy appearance.
Westman then applied a lipstick to the eyelids before patting on a matte brown color for added texture and sheen.
For the hair, Guido Palau braided very simple, feminine and soft braids into the girls hair - wanting it to look like they could do it themselves.
Palau wanted the braids to be very relaxed, a bit disheveled and not too symmetrical.