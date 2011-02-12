Backstage Beauty Fall 2011: Jason Wu and Rag & Bone

Fall 2011 fashion week is just getting under way, and I’m pretty excited about all of the bold makeup and hairstyles that we’ve already seen on the runways. Jason Wu, led by Diane Kendal for M.A.C and Odile Gilbert for Aveda (with Roxanne for CND on nails) had a rich and bold Baroque inspired theme. Both the hair and the makeup included gold (with 24 karat gold leaf painted into the hair).

At Rag & Bone, Gucci Westman led the makeup team for Revlon with Guido Palau styling hair for Redken. The Rag & Bone boys’ vision for the collection was an “urban eskimo” so both stylists created looks based on this vision. Enjoy the images above – like I said, they are definitely two of my favorite shows so far!

Photos Courtesy of Rachel Adler