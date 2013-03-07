Backstage Beauty: 12 Must-See Instagrams From Backstage at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week has been quite the finale to “Fashion Month,” featuring models like Karlie Kloss and Lindsay Wixson wearing the fall beauty trends that will be making their way to those of us not at the shows. Besides seeing the multi-colored hair and just-bitten lips, we love spotting all of the crazy happenings backstage during the fashion shows.

From Kate Moss laying a kiss on Marc Jacobs to Cara Delevingne touching up her own makeup, the backstage beauty at Paris Fashion Week is an absolute must-see. Take a look though some of our favorite moments during the week and tell us which show you’d love to be backstage at in the comments below!