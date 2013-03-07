Backstage Beauty: 12 Must-See Instagrams From Backstage at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week has been quite the finale to “Fashion Month,” featuring models like Karlie Kloss and Lindsay Wixson wearing the fall beauty trends that will be making their way to those of us not at the shows. Besides seeing the multi-colored hair and just-bitten lips, we love spotting all of the crazy happenings backstage during the fashion shows.
From Kate Moss laying a kiss on Marc Jacobs to Cara Delevingne touching up her own makeup, the backstage beauty at Paris Fashion Week is an absolute must-see. Take a look though some of our favorite moments during the week and tell us which show you’d love to be backstage at in the comments below!
Supermodel Kate Moss and designer Marc Jacobs shared an intimate moment backstage after the Louis Vuitton show. Could there be a better power duo kiss in the fashion world?
At Paul and Joe, Lindsay Wixson showed off her famous face with tousled hair.
At Moncler Gamme Rouge, the look was wintery, with a show featuring a giant polar bear and huskies. As strange as it is, we needed to see this look up close.
Slicked hair and smokey eyes backstage at Elie Saab.
No Fashion Week roundup is complete without a little Cara Delevingne, and we're loving this shot of her fixing her own makeup.
Do you like this custom mix of MAC Cosmetics nail polish backstage in Paris?
We need to get our hands on this lip color backstage at Louis Vuitton.
Backstage at Vionnet, models sported bold brows and glossy lids.
