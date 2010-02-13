Backstage Beauty at Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2010: How to Get the Look

Redken stylist Guido Palau was leading the team backstage at Alexander Wang this year — and after last season’s iconic side braid, he knew everyone would be watching his next move. Palau and Wang decided to go for a take on the tomboyish look, with an exaggerated low side part for the Fall/Winter 2010 show.



In Palau’s words, “It’s a sweep, cool, edgy thing” that gives the girls an easy look. The style takes about an entire bottle of hairspray, so it’s more fitting for the runway than for everyday wear, but you can easily alter the process to fit a more realistic lifestyle. Here’s how:



To Get the Runway Look:

Step 1: First, give the hair a deep, exaggerated part.

Step 2: With the ears showing, coat hair with Workforce 09 hairspray. Next, use a hair dryer (Sultra Sophisticate) to give the spray a firm hold.

To get the look off the runway, mimic the same deep side part, but use much less hairspray!



M.A.C.’s makeup team was also there to prep the models for the catwalk, and they set the focus on the eyes for the Fall/Winter season. The team used warm browns and burnt red cream-based shadows, layering and blending them in with a dry brush to create a bold eye.

They added black liner on the top lash line and halfway around the lower lash line to give the eye a more definitive shape. The brows were also filled in, but the face was kept au natural, with just a touch of concealor if needed. The M.A.C. team finished off the look with a bit of lip balm, and the girls were ready to go!

