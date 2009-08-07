Back To Your Roots

Complaining the other day that my Bumble and Bumble haircut hasn’t done me justice after just a month, I was immediately drawn to Chris Rock‘s new documentary, Good Hair. Rock has been hard at work combing through the billion dollar black hair industry for his latest comedic project. Here’s a first look:
Here’s what we just learned:
India’s biggest import is human hair.
Relaxers are also known as creamy crack.
There’s a layaway plan for pretty much everything.
Do not touch a women’s weave. Ever.
Lastly, weave sex is a little awkward.
This documentary definitely sounds like another classic Chris Rock comedy. Good Hair is expected to hit theaters this October.