Back To Your Roots

Complaining the other day that my Bumble and Bumble haircut hasn’t done me justice after just a month, I was immediately drawn to Chris Rock‘s new documentary, Good Hair. Rock has been hard at work combing through the billion dollar black hair industry for his latest comedic project. Here’s a first look:

Here’s what we just learned:

India’s biggest import is human hair.

Relaxers are also known as creamy crack.

There’s a layaway plan for pretty much everything.

Do not touch a women’s weave. Ever.

Lastly, weave sex is a little awkward.

This documentary definitely sounds like another classic Chris Rock comedy. Good Hair is expected to hit theaters this October.