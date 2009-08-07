StyleCaster
Share

Back To Your Roots

What's hot
StyleCaster

Back To Your Roots

Arielle
by

Complaining the other day that my Bumble and Bumble haircut hasn’t done me justice after just a month, I was immediately drawn to Chris Rock‘s new documentary, Good Hair. Rock has been hard at work combing through the billion dollar black hair industry for his latest comedic project. Here’s a first look:

Here’s what we just learned:

India’s biggest import is human hair.

Relaxers are also known as creamy crack.

There’s a layaway plan for pretty much everything.

Do not touch a women’s weave. Ever.

Lastly, weave sex is a little awkward.

This documentary definitely sounds like another classic Chris Rock comedy. Good Hair is expected to hit theaters this October.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share