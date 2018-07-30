15 Back-to-School Beauty Products You’ll Definitely Need This Year

Without fail, toward the end of summer, we have a complete and utter moment of panic as we realize school is on the horizon. But this year, instead of wasting away the final weeks of freedom with stress and worry, make your back-to-school transition a bit easier. And we aren’t talking about textbooks and backpacks; what should be making its way toward the top of your Amazon shopping carts are beauty products.

Think about it: Who’s going to be there for you when you start breaking out during midterms? Hint: It’s not that bright-pink stapler or that heavy-duty planner; it’s that super-powerful, fast-acting spot treatment you picked up.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 15 beauty products you can’t pass up this semester, including soothing sheet masks for stressful days, on-the-go perfumes you can throw into your purse and long-lasting polishes. Shop our favorites, and maybe, just maybe, try to enjoy the rest of your summer vacay.

A version of this article was originally published in August 2017.