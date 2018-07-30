15 Back-to-School Beauty Products You’ll Definitely Need This Year

Without fail, toward the end of summer, we have a complete and utter moment of panic as we realize school is on the horizon. But this year, instead of wasting away the final weeks of freedom with stress and worry, make your back-to-school transition a bit easier. And we aren’t talking about textbooks and backpacks; what should be making its way toward the top of your Amazon shopping carts are beauty products.
Think about it: Who’s going to be there for you when you start breaking out during midterms? Hint: It’s not that bright-pink stapler or that heavy-duty planner; it’s that super-powerful, fast-acting spot treatment you picked up.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up 15 beauty products you can’t pass up this semester, including soothing sheet masks for stressful days, on-the-go perfumes you can throw into your purse and long-lasting polishes. Shop our favorites, and maybe, just maybe, try to enjoy the rest of your summer vacay.
A version of this article was originally published in August 2017.
An Brightening Under Eye Cream...
Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream, available at Amazon
Photo:
Saturday Skin.
A Bottle of Skin-Perfecting Sunblock...
It Cosmetics Anti-Aging Armour; available at Amazon
Photo:
It Cosmetics.
A Go-To Acne Face Wash...
Peter Thomas Roth Acne Clearing Wash, available at Amazon
Photo:
Peter Thomas Roth.
A Fast-Acting Zit Zapper...
Indie Lee Blemish Stick, available at Amazon
Photo:
Nordstrom.
A Heavy-Duty Dry Shampoo...
DpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Shampoo, available at Amazon
Photo:
DpHue.
A Calming Sheet Mask...
Flower Fusion Jasmine Softening Sheet Mask, $7; at Origins
Photo:
Origins.
A Makeup-Removing Facial Cleanser...
Kopari Coconut Cleansing Oil, available at Amazon
Photo:
Kopari.
A Lightweight Concealer...
E.l.f. HD Lifting Concealer, available at Amazon
Photo:
E.l.f.
A Super-Strength, Natural Deoderant...
Korres Equisetum 24 Hour Deodorant, available at Amazon
Photo:
Korres.
A Pretty and Pocket-Sized Hand Cream...
Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Super Hydrating Hand Cream, $8.99; at Target
Photo:
Pacifica.
A Refreshing Facial Mist...
Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist, available at Amazon
Photo:
Herbivore Botanicals.
A Long-Lasting Polish...
Jamberry TruShine Gel Enamel in Beauty Sleep, available at Amazon
Photo:
Jamberry.
An Easy-to-Apply Mascara...
CoverGirl Total Tease Full + Long + Refined Mascara, $7.94; at Walmart
Photo:
CoverGirl.
A Day-to-Night Lipstick...
Milani Color Statement Moisture Matte Lipstick in Flirty, $6; at Milani
Photo:
Milani.
An On-the-Go Perfume...
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Rain Day Parfum Stick, $38; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.