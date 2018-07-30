15 Back-to-School Beauty Products You’ll Definitely Need This Year

StyleCaster
Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment.

Without fail, toward the end of summer, we have a complete and utter moment of panic as we realize school is on the horizon. But this year, instead of wasting away the final weeks of freedom with stress and worry, make your back-to-school transition a bit easier. And we aren’t talking about textbooks and backpacks; what should be making its way toward the top of your Amazon shopping carts are beauty products.

MORE: 16 College-Aged Beauty Influencers You Need to Be Following Right Now

Think about it: Who’s going to be there for you when you start breaking out during midterms? Hint: It’s not that bright-pink stapler or that heavy-duty planner; it’s that super-powerful, fast-acting spot treatment you picked up.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 15 beauty products you can’t pass up this semester, including soothing sheet masks for stressful days, on-the-go perfumes you can throw into your purse and long-lasting polishes. Shop our favorites, and maybe, just maybe, try to enjoy the rest of your summer vacay.

A version of this article was originally published in August 2017.

STYLECASTER | Back-to-School Beauty Products | Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream
An Brightening Under Eye Cream...

Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream, available at Amazon

Photo: Saturday Skin.
STYLECASTER | Back-to-School Beauty Products | It Cosmetics Anti-Aging Armour
A Bottle of Skin-Perfecting Sunblock...

It Cosmetics Anti-Aging Armour; available at Amazon

Photo: It Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Back-to-School Beauty Products | Peter Thomas Roth Acne Clearing Wash
A Go-To Acne Face Wash...

Peter Thomas Roth Acne Clearing Wash, available at Amazon

Photo: Peter Thomas Roth.
STYLECASTER | Back-to-School Beauty Products | Indie Lee Blemish Stick
A Fast-Acting Zit Zapper...

Indie Lee Blemish Stick, available at Amazon

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | Back-to-School Beauty Products | DpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Shampoo
A Heavy-Duty Dry Shampoo...

DpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Shampoo, available at Amazon

Photo: DpHue.
STYLECASTER | Back-to-School Beauty Products | Flower Fusion Jasmine Softening Sheet Mask
A Calming Sheet Mask...

Flower Fusion Jasmine Softening Sheet Mask, $7; at Origins

 

Photo: Origins.
STYLECASTER | Back-to-School Beauty Products | Kopari Coconut Cleansing Oil
A Makeup-Removing Facial Cleanser...

Kopari Coconut Cleansing Oil, available at Amazon

Photo: Kopari.
STYLECASTER | Back-to-School Beauty Products | E.l.f. HD Lifting Concealer
A Lightweight Concealer...

E.l.f. HD Lifting Concealer, available at Amazon

Photo: E.l.f.
STYLECASTER | Back-to-School Beauty Products | Korres Equisetum 24 Hour Deodorant
A Super-Strength, Natural Deoderant...

Korres Equisetum 24 Hour Deodorant, available at Amazon

Photo: Korres.
STYLECASTER | Back-to-School Beauty Products | Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Super Hydrating Hand Cream
A Pretty and Pocket-Sized Hand Cream...

Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Super Hydrating Hand Cream, $8.99; at Target

Photo: Pacifica.
STYLECASTER | Back-to-School Beauty Products | Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
A Refreshing Facial Mist...

Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist, available at Amazon

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals.
STYLECASTER | Back-to-School Beauty Products | Jamberry Colour Cure Gel Polish in Beauty Sleep
A Long-Lasting Polish...

Jamberry TruShine Gel Enamel in Beauty Sleep, available at Amazon

Photo: Jamberry.
STYLECASTER | Back-to-School Beauty Products | CoverGirl Total Tease Full + Long + Refined Mascara
An Easy-to-Apply Mascara...

CoverGirl Total Tease Full + Long + Refined Mascara, $7.94; at Walmart

 

Photo: CoverGirl.
STYLECASTER | Back-to-School Beauty Products | Milani Color Statement Moisture Matte Lipstick in Flirty
A Day-to-Night Lipstick...

Milani Color Statement Moisture Matte Lipstick in Flirty, $6; at Milani

Photo: Milani.
STYLECASTER | Back-to-School Beauty Products | Derek Lam 10 Crosby Rain Day Parfum Stick
An On-the-Go Perfume...

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Rain Day Parfum Stick, $38; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.

