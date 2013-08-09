Back-to-School Beauty: 10 Items For Your Shopping List

Well, it’s that time of year: Time to pack up your swimsuits and stock up on school supplies. As much as we don’t want summer to end (like, ever), we can’t help but get excited about back-to-school shopping, especially if it involves new beauty products.
With the seasons changing soon, it’s the perfect time to give your makeup bag a bit of a makeover. Not only that, but we’re convinced that indulging in some shiny new products is the perfect way to start another (school) year. That’s why we’ve rounded up the makeup and hair products that’ll keep you fresh-faced and beautiful through class, play and any time in between. From a mini portable flatiron to a lash lengthening mascara, these picks will take you to the head of the beauty class.
Proof that good things come in small packages, this tiny but mighty tool will come in handy when your hair needs a quick touch-up between classes.
Amika Mighty Mini Ceramic Styler, $29, sephora.com
Look wide awake in an instant with a few swipes of this shimmery pencil. Smudge the smooth formula along the inner corners of your eyes to look wide awake (even after pulling an all-nighter).
Benefit High Brow Glow A Luminous Brow Lifting Pencil, $20, sephora.com
Don't slack on your sunscreen just because you're hitting the books instead of the beach. This featherweight tinted formula gives your skin a matte finish and is moisturizing, not greasy.
COOLA Tinted Matte SPF 30 for Face, $36, birchbox.com
What's not to love about this lipstick? It's long-lasting, shiny without being sticky and comes in a handful of rich, gorgeous colors. For a perfect, everyday pink, try Lucky 536; for a more dramatic look, go for Black Tie 987. We also love the super sleek packaging, which is as beautiful as the shades themselves.
Dior Addict Extreme Lipstick, $31, sephora.com
Keep your summer glow going strong with this lip and cheek color stick. Not only will it give you a natural, dewy flush of color, but it'll also nourish your skin thanks to argan oil, which is famous for its age fighting and skin smoothing powers.
Josie Maran Argan Color Stick, $22, sephora.com
Be prepared for whatever life (or the school year) throws at you with this little pouch. It contains 17 necessities like nail polish remover, pain relievers, and more all in one compact, cute package.
Pinch Provisions for J.Crew Minimergency Kit, $18, jcrew.com
Monoi Oil, a Tahitian oil blend, is this serum's superstar, hair strengthening ingredient. Just a few drops will leave your strands silky, shiny, and frizz-free.
Carol's Daughter Mono Oil Sacred Strengthening Serum, $30, ulta.com
Ditch the brights and go for some grey this fall! We pretty much fell in love with this subtle and sophisticated shade.
Nars Galathée Nail Polish, $19, narscosmetics.com
Subtle enough for every day use, this easy to apply chubby liner is also excellent for creating the perfect smoky eye; all you have to do is layer and smudge! Talk about a win, win.
Tarte SmolderEyes Amazonian Clay Waterproof Liner, $22, sephora.com
Lengthen and define your lashes with a few swipes of this inky black mascara. The best part? The double-duty formula is infused with ingredients that'll help your lashes grow longer, fuller and stronger.
Urban Decay Lush Lash Mascara, $20, sephora.com
