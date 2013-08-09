Back-to-School Beauty: 10 Items For Your Shopping List

Well, it’s that time of year: Time to pack up your swimsuits and stock up on school supplies. As much as we don’t want summer to end (like, ever), we can’t help but get excited about back-to-school shopping, especially if it involves new beauty products.

With the seasons changing soon, it’s the perfect time to give your makeup bag a bit of a makeover. Not only that, but we’re convinced that indulging in some shiny new products is the perfect way to start another (school) year. That’s why we’ve rounded up the makeup and hair products that’ll keep you fresh-faced and beautiful through class, play and any time in between. From a mini portable flatiron to a lash lengthening mascara, these picks will take you to the head of the beauty class.

