Get Your Back-to-School Look with These Pop Culture Inspirations

From Pretty Little Liars to Gossip Girl to Clueless, there are so many TV and movie schoolgirl looks we love. So why not use these as inspiration for your back-to-school look? Just because they have a whole hair and makeup team to assist them doesn’t mean you can’t get yourself the look at home.
With a few simple tips and tricks, here are some of our favorite pop culture school girls and the looks that make their characters so fabulous. After these inspirations and tips, you’ll feel ready to take on the school Cher Horowitz style.
Gossip Girl: Serena van der Woodson
If you aren’t crazy about tons of makeup, focus on amazing skin. Serena is the perfect example to follow with her fresh-faced glow. To get this glowing look, use a lightweight liquid foundation or loose powder to cover, then apply some bronzer along your jawline. Top it off with a light pink blush on the apples of your cheeks for a flushed look.
Gossip Girl: Jenny Humphrey
If you want to show off a rebellious side, Jenny’s rocker-chic transformation is likely where you’ll turn. A misconception is to apply thicker and darker makeup. Wrong. Try just thin black liquid liner on the top and bottom lash paired with a darker bold lip such as this dark red shade or a plum.
Clueless: Cher Horowitz
While Cher’s outfits may be the definition of wild 80’s style, her beauty look transcends into modern day as fresh and natural. The focus is on creating the wide eyes. To duplicate, use brown eyeliner and smudge it with a brush under the lower lash. This way it’ll subtly amplify.
Pretty Little Liars: Spencer Hastings
This braid though. Fun hairstyles like this are a great way to spice up an otherwise ordinary one. Start by parting hair in a deep side part. For more volume, over direct your hair and part on the opposite side than you typically do. You can even add a thin headband to really drive home the school-girl look.
Mean Girls: Cady Heron Pre-Makeover
The pre-“Mean Girl” Cady Heron was all about showing off those gorgeous freckles. If you wear freckles loud and proud, try using a tinted moisturizer instead of liquid foundation or compact powder. The thicker formulas are meant to mask more and won’t allow your freckles shine through.
Mean Girls: Cady Heron Post-Makeover
More makeup comes in to the equation once Cady is transformed into her Mean Girl status. The biggest transition however is her dewy-looking skin. To get this skin, just add a little bit of translucent highlighter to the top of the cheekbones and underneath the brow line.
Breakfast Club: Claire Standish
Molly Ringwald pretty much rocks the clean good girl look in all of her iconic John Hughes movies. If you want to be the Claire Standish of your school, why not start off with plumping up those lips. A Simple easy way to achieve this is to use lip-plumping glosses such as Dior Addict Lip Maximizer High Volume Lip Plumper. The blend of collagen and marine-based fillers will actively plump your lips while the gloss applies a fuller finish.
Glee: Quinn Fabrey
It’s hard to see anything else other then those mile long eyelashes when looking at the delicate Quinn Fabrey. While hers are probably of course falsies, you don’t have to turn to gluing on eyelashes every morning to get the look. Try using an eyelash curler before applying your mascara. It will pull the lashes up and away to lengthen.
Carrie Diaries: Carrie Bradshaw
Your big perm-like curls don’t have to be out of control. Tone them down like teenage Carrie Bradshaw. All it takes is a little bit of anti-frizz product such as Dove’s Nourishing Oil Care Anti-Frizz Serum and strategically placed bobby pins. Pulling the front pieces up and back like Carrie keeps your hair from over ruling your face.
