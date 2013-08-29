Back to School Nail Art That Makes a Statement

Stephanie Stone of Nailing Hollywood is a celebrity nail artist who has caught the eye of Hollywood’s most fashionable. She’s worked on editorials for magazines like Teen Vogue and Nylon, and advertising campaigns for brands such as Steve Madden and Bebe. She’s known for her trendsetting styles.

Wondering what kind of nail art can help you make a statement as summer ends and you head back to school? This manicure takes inspiration from the classic plaid school uniform with some extra spunk thanks to big pastel polka dots that look like they were drawn on chalkboard. Revlon Nail Art Chalkboard matte nail enamel duo is the perfect product to help you pull it off. With a black matte polish on one end of the bottle and a striping brush for you to doodle with on the other end, you can use your nails as a drawing palette.

Materials Used:

Revlon Nail Art Chalkboard matte nail enamel duo in ‘Straight A’s’, ‘Over Achiever’, and ‘Liberal Arts’

Dotting tool (or a paper clip)

Piece of aluminum foil Click through the slideshow above for a step-by-step guide on how to make this happen!

