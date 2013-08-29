Back to School Nail Art That Makes a Statement

Stephanie Stone of Nailing Hollywood is a celebrity nail artist who has caught the eye of Hollywood’s most fashionable. She’s worked on editorials for magazines like Teen Vogue and Nylon, and advertising campaigns for brands such as Steve Madden and Bebe. She’s known for her trendsetting styles.
Wondering what kind of nail art can help you make a statement as summer ends and you head back to school? This manicure takes inspiration from the classic plaid school uniform with some extra spunk thanks to big pastel polka dots that look like they were drawn on chalkboard. Revlon Nail Art Chalkboard matte nail enamel duo is the perfect product to help you pull it off. With a black matte polish on one end of the bottle and a striping brush for you to doodle with on the other end, you can use your nails as a drawing palette.
Materials Used:
Click through the slideshow above for a step-by-step guide on how to make this happen!
Step 1: Your Blackboard. Start with a clean and dry manicure and then paint your nails with two coats of matte black using Revlon Nail Art Chalkboard matte nail enamel duo.
Step 2: Polka Dot Nails. Pick two nails that you want as accent nails. Your pinky and ring finger are a good choice if you want to create balance. Then place a small pastel pink pool of "Over Achiever" (side 2) on a piece of aluminum foil. Dip the end of your dotting tool into the pool of nail polish and then gently place your dotting tool onto your pinky. Repeat for three dots down the center of your nail and then two equally spaced apart on each side of the center dots on both your pinky and ring finger.
Step 3: Plaid Nails, Part 1. On the rest of your nails take the white striping brush end (side 2) of "Straight A's" and draw a small grid on your nails. Two lines equally spaced apart painted horizontally and two lines equally spaced apart painted vertically.
Step 4: Plaid Nails, Part 2. For your final step in the plaid pattern, use the light blue striping brush end (side 2) of "Liberal Arts". Paint two straight lines of pastel blue slightly to the right of vertical white lines you previously painted. Paint two more lines slightly below the horizontal white lines you previously painted. You are essentially painting another grid only this one is slightly off center!
Step 5: Wait to Dry...Then Show Them Off! You don't need a top coat because your polish dries with a matte finish. Your last step is to allow yourself at least 15 minutes of drying time to ensure you don't dent or smudge your mani. So sit back, relax, and admire your nails.