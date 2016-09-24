25 Fuss-Free, Pretty Back-to-School Hairstyles to Wear Now

The summer’s great and all, but back-to-school season is one the most underrated times of the year. Even if you’re not actually heading back into a classroom, fall seems like as good a time as any to hit the reset button on your beauty game. It’s almost like a chance to reinvent your look from the previous year—or at least from the summer.

Not sure where to start? We found 30 so-pretty, fuss-free back-to-school hairstyles that’ll work for anyone from junior high to their 25-year reunion so you can start the semester (or, you know, Q3 at the office) fresh. Oh, and if you’re looking for makeup ideas too, we’ve got you.