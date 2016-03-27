StyleCaster
Share

10 No-Fuss, “It” Girl-Approved Hairstyles for Short Hair

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 No-Fuss, “It” Girl-Approved Hairstyles for Short Hair

by
10 No-Fuss, “It” Girl-Approved Hairstyles for Short Hair
10 Start slideshow

Scroll To See More Images

Sometimes it seems like, just by virtue, having long hair earns you the exclusive pass to a whole world of styling opportunities, leaving the short-haired among us virtually empty-handed. True, shorter styles don’t lend themselves to fifty different types of messy buns and braids, but there’s more than enough to be done with an above-the-shoulders ‘do.

Case in point: These 10 versatile hairstyles for short hair, as seen on 10 of the coolest girls we know. No matter your chosen length, there’s something for you—and if you’ve been considering a chop, this should be the push you need to make up your damn mind.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Photo: Roger Kisby/Getty Images
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Easy Trick That'll Transform Any Room In Your Home

The Easy Trick That'll Transform Any Room In Your Home
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share