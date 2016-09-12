The Best Back-to-School Haircuts for Fall

If you’re a human being with a Facebook, then your feed is currently inundated with back-to-school pictures of your little cousins and nephews, all decked out in shiny shoes, empty backpacks, spiffy haircuts, and crazy excited smiles. Because no matter how old you are, regardless of whether or not you’re a student, there’s something so intoxicatingly fun about looking fresh for fall. And the easiest way to get a new look—other than rocking some light-up sneakers—is with a haircut.

And no, we’re not talking about a radical change (although, hey, more power to you and your Skrillex shave), but a little trim, a few short layers, or, dare we say it, bangs. But instead of walking into the salon, shrugging your shoulders, and saying, “erm, I want something, um, new,” we found hair inspo shots that you—and your hairstylist—will love.