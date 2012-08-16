Back-to-School Hair Tips From a Pro

In the summer, your skin is darker and your hair lighter. It is the perfect pair for the summertime when the weather is hot and you are living a more laid-back life. However, this doesn’t last forever, and once the fall comes around, we are going to want to return to a more subdued hair style or color. The light colors don’t compliment your skin as well once your tan fades. This means that we should start thinking about switching up our hair for the new season.

It can be a tough decision to make a change in your hair color or cut. Luckily, we got in touch with Nicholas Penna Jr., owner and lead stylist of SalonCapri in Boston, who let us in on some hair tips for the upcoming season to make the transition easier. Nicholas explained that dark colors tend to be warmer and compliment a winter complexion better. “Be subtle when transitioning to darker hair – always stay within two shades of your natural hair color in order to achieve a flawless look,” said Nicholas.

As for the ever popular ombré hair craze, Nicholas doesn’t believe it is going anywhere any time soon. “Fall is a great time transition to this style,” said Nicholas, “All you have to do is grow out your natural summer highlights.”

We know that auburn is a great warm color for the cold months. It is sophisticated, yet adds a little flare to your look. Although this is a pretty universally flattering shade, you need to keep in mind you original hair color and skin tone when deciding on which auburn shade you should choose. For girls with brown hair, Nicholas suggests “low-lighting your hair with a deep, rich auburn or burnt cherry colors to enhance the natural shine and depth of your hair.” If you originally have blonde hair, you need to make sure that you are careful not to make your hair brassy. “Stay away from predominately orange-based colors,” advised Nicholas. Don’t forget to keep in mind your skin tone; yellow undertones go well with darker shades of brown and red, while pink undertones look great with strawberry or brighter red hues.

That is a lot to take in when considering a new hair color. Another route that you can take is a new hair cut. Longer bobs have been spotted on lots of celebrities lately. Nicholas explained that this cut is so sought after because it is manageable and gets rid of all those damaged ends. The bob styles look good on all face shapes and sizes. “I like to keep things soft with just a little bit more length and lots of layering,” said Nicholas.

Whatever route you decide to take for your hair this upcoming season, just make sure that you keep it looking healthy. I know that I for one will consider making a change to my hair soon and dying it could be a great option for switching things up. Check out the slideshow above to get ideas for hair colors and styles based on the tips given by Nicholas and let us know if you are going to be trying out any of these styles!