Too Cool For School: Gorgeous Back-to-School Beauty Looks—Using School Supplies!

We’re not quite sure how it crept up on us, but the start of school is already around the corner. You know what that means: It’s time to figure out your best new look to impress that guy you were eyeing in class last year (and, of course, make all the girls you don’t like jealous).

Now, a great look should never mean sacrificing time in class — we all know it’s the smart girls who get ahead! — but we’re big fans of making every second count when it comes to your beauty routine. In order to use those last seconds before class starts to touch up your makeup, or to steal time before you have to meet for student government to finish that fabulous manicure, we believe in prioritizing your time to its full potential.

With that philosophy in mind, consider the tools at your everyday disposal when you’re in a beauty jam: school supplies. That’s right, the items you carry around every day in your backpack are far more versatile than you think.

Remember the old “business card” mascara trick for helping with smudging? It can easily be replicated with an index card. Have you ever struggled to get a half-moon manicure? Well, that’s what your binder reinforcement stickers are for! We enlisted help from MAC Cosmetics senior artist Gina Bettelli and Sally Hershberger hairstylist Edgar Parra to help us get some of our favorite beauty looks (and some that are a bit more playful) with basic, everyday school supplies.

Next time you need to perfect your cat eye in between classes and think that you don’t have the right tools, think again!

Credits:

Photographer: Ally Lindsay

Makeup Artist: Gina Bettelli, MAC Cosmetics

Hairstylist: Edgar Parra, Top 5 Management, Sally Hershberger Salon

Models: Samantha Drew and Fiona Singh, Q Management

Nails: Jaclyn Sciara

Special thanks to The New School

