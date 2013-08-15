Back-to-School Beauty: On the Go Essentials For Your Backpack

Back-to-School means that your beauty routine needs to not only be fast, but micronized: you’ve got to be able to take the all-important essentials with you because you never know what you’ll need throughout the day. Who knows what the day will bring? A sudden dose of frizz in the hair, a particularly angry pimple on the face – you just never know.
We’re here to help. We’ve rounded up our favorite beauty products that can help you get (and stay) gorgeous on the go. From skin essentials to makeup to a bit of hair care here and there, here are our picks for miniature beauty items that will help you go forth and stay glam.
Never get caught in class without these essentials!
You'll need to protect your blowout all day long, so be sure to come armed with a pocket-sized hairspray that will lock in style and shield out moisture with maximum hold all day long.
blowpro Blow Out Serious Non-Stick Hairspray Mini, $9.50, nordstrom.com
Every once in a while (like after gym class or freaking out before a test) you just need to wipe your face, so keep these facial cleansing towelettes around for just such an occasion. They're formulated for even the most sensitive skin.
Burt's Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes, $5.95, soap.com
Cotton swabs come in handy all the time, so keep a small purse pack on hand to fix makeup mistakes or to dot concealer or acne cream on an offensive zit. You'll be so glad you have them when you need them.
Q-Tips Purse Pack Cotton Swabs, $0.97, walmart.com
When oil strikes, you need to clean up the situation fast, and these towelettes will be lifesavers. The oil-controlling astringent can help keep breakouts at bay and reduce shine without irritating skin.
Dickinson's Witch Hazel Oil-Controlling Towelettes, $5.99, drugstore.com
Clearly, you have to step up your beauty game before that certain someone walks by. Carry this gorgeous gloss to prettify your pout before they get within range, then prepare to throw them your best smile.
Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Luminous Lip Gloss, $18, lordandtaylor.com
BB Cream can be your best friend, especially when you're putting your face together on the go. This skin perfector can help you even your skin tone and get a flawless, hydrated complexion in about a minute or less.
Garnier Skin Renew BB Cream, $10.79, target.com
Shine-free foundation in a stick means gorgeous skin on the go no matter where you are. A touch up between classes or before that all-important interview may make all the difference.
Maybelline FIT me! Shine Free Foundation, $8.99, drugstore.com
Keep this gorgeous leave-in cream that can be used to add moisture and shine while it battles frizz at any time of the day to make sure your hair always looks its smooth, lustrous best.
Fekkai Travel Size Brilliant Glossing Cream, $9, ulta.com
Dry skin can ruin your day, so keep this nourishing moisturizing stick handy to swipe soothing, hydrating relief anywhere, anytime.
e.l.f. Daily Moisture Stick, $6, drugstore.com
You'll need a gorgeous makeup palette that allows for tons of options for day or night, so keep this one handy to handle any occasion. Eyes, lips, cheeks, complexion: it really is, well, perfection.
Pixi Perfection Palette, $28, pixibeauty.com
Lush lashes are a necessity no matter what time of day. This amazing mini mascara delivers serious lashes day or night, and it's so small it fits in your pocket.
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real Mascara Mini, $10, sephora.com
Deodorant on the go is such an important necessity (especially when you need it), so carry this refreshing natural blend that's effective for up to 24 hours, and it smells like a dream without staining or leaving residue.
Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant, $18, 3floz.com