Back-to-School Beauty: On the Go Essentials For Your Backpack

Back-to-School means that your beauty routine needs to not only be fast, but micronized: you’ve got to be able to take the all-important essentials with you because you never know what you’ll need throughout the day. Who knows what the day will bring? A sudden dose of frizz in the hair, a particularly angry pimple on the face – you just never know.

We’re here to help. We’ve rounded up our favorite beauty products that can help you get (and stay) gorgeous on the go. From skin essentials to makeup to a bit of hair care here and there, here are our picks for miniature beauty items that will help you go forth and stay glam.

More From Beauty High:

Back-to-School Beauty: 10 Items For Your Shopping List

Too Cool For School: Gorgeous Back-to-School Beauty Looks — Using School Supplies!

Back-to-School Hair Tips From a Pro