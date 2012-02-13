‘Bachelorette’s’ JP & Ashley Talk Date Night Looks For V-Day

With Valentine’s Day just about here, now is the time to figure out what exactly you need to wear to get your sweetie in the mood (or just have the perfect night out). Two verified experts at date nights, The Bachelorette’s JP Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert, have been through quite a few dressed up night’s on the town (in front of millions of viewers) and on the flip side have enjoyed a a few cozy nights in.

Below, they interview each other on their favorite date night looks, grooming habits and that sexy scent that will always drive the other one wild — read on for more insight in to what makes the couple tick!

Ashley: Is there a date night look that I have that you love?



JP: We’ve spent so much time on the show dressed up for dates, I actually love you in a hoodie and sweatpants. Especially when you’re all cuddled up on the couch with me.

Ashley: What one feature do you like me to play up?



JP: I’m not sure how much I can say here, but I think your butt and legs are killer. 😉

JP: It’s been said that I can be a bit girly when it comes to grooming [Author confession — JP’s agent told me this, he denies it…]. What grooming habits do I have that you think are cute? What drives you insane?



Ashley: I don’t think you are girly at all when it comes to grooming! Well, I absolutely LOVE when your facial hair is scruffy. It’s so GQ. So I guess I would say that I dread Monday mornings when you shave it all off and go for a more clean cut look. I’m usually sleeping when JP performs his daily grooming routine, but all I know is that one of my favorite memories of our mornings together is when he comes into the bedroom and kisses me goodbye. He always looks so put-together with his closely shaved head, and perfectly pressed attire. And to top it off, he smells so fresh. Ah, my best memories.

Ashley: Most men don’t like red lipstick, whereas girls love to play with color. What do you prefer when it comes to girls and makeup?



JP: Ashley always looks beautiful whether she’s wearing makeup or not. I prefer more of a natural look, so I love it when she doesn’t wear makeup at all.

Ashley: I’ve experimented with my hair a bit since leaving the show, which look was your favorite?



JP: Ashley has changed her hair quite a bit and every time she does, I’m surprised at how much I really like it. I loved when she cut it short with bangs, and colored it dark. It was a sexy Cleopatra look. But, like I said, I prefer a more natural look, and Ashley’s hair now is long and dark brown, which is her natural hair. She likes it best like this, therefore, I like it best too.

JP: Is there a certain scent that I have that you go crazy over? Or a cologne or after shave that I wear that you hate?



Ashley: There’s something about a cologne that makes me nostalgic and ever since I’ve known JP, he’s worn Chanel Platinum. It will always reminds me of him and all our wonderful memories together. I hope he never changes it!

For more info about the duo, follow them on Twitter at @ashhebert and @jp_rosenbaum