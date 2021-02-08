Bachelorette Clare Just Dyed Her Hair Pink After Her Cheating Scandal With Dale

The pink hair trend of quarantine continues. Just a month after former “Bachelorette” Clare Crawley ended her relationship with Dale Moss, she’s debuted a new look—pink hair! “I’ve been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color, so I did it!!” she wrote on Instagram. Of course, it didn’t come without a little sponsored content. Crawley is a hairstylist after all, so she knows hair. She’s recommending a color-depositing shampoo and conditioner that she promises won’t damage your strands.

“This is what I’ve recommended to my clients because they are just temporary, so you can see what different colors you like without damaging your hair!” she writes. “The best part is you can do it at home yourself!” Crawley is promoting the brand Celeb Luxury, which is a line we haven’t tried ourselves. The star promises it’s free of parabens, mineral oil and “harsh chemicals.” The line is plant-based and cruelty-free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Crawley used the Colorditioner in Pastel light pink ($35 at Celeb Luxury), but is recommending all the low-key shades to switch up your look—maybe even after a breakup. It’s one of the best ways to keep yourself a little boost without long-lasting repercussions. We can’t recommend a major chop right now (except maybe some curtain bangs?) but joining the pink hair club is always a good idea, breakup or not.

A shade like light pink will wash out before you even delete his number from your phone. But then it’s probably time to try another color.