There’s A Clever Hack To Snag TikTok’s Trendiest Perfume For 70% Less—Here’s How

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Fragrance is a fickle thing. A perfume that sends one person into euphoria may induce a gag reflex in another, making a universally flattering scent seem impossible until Maison Francis Kurkdjian unleashed Baccarat Rouge 540 in 2015. Editor-approved, the olfactory cocktail recently exploded on TikTok and became incredibly sought-after, uniting even the fussiest of noses. While the beauty crowd is clamoring for it, the one thing that holds most of us back is the rather hefty price tag, but our Baccarat Rouge 540 hack has this sorted.

The teeniest 1.1 oz bottle retails for $310, relegating it to the affluent bunch willing to dish out serious moolah for a fragrance, or perfume addicts who know it’s worth the splurge. The easiest workaround to smell like legit Baccarat Rouge 540 without maxing out your credit card, which just brilliantly dawned upon us, is to get the Baccarat Rouge 540 Hair Mist at a very affordable $85. It’s not the EDP, it’s not a perfume, but it’s close enough—you’re getting the same exact scent at more than 70 percent less.

While Baccarat Rouge 540 may sound like one of those niche perfumes that’ll send heads reeling with overtly intoxicating notes, it is not at all overbearing. Woody notes of fir resin and cedar are sweetened by breezy jasmine and ambergris, softened by radiant saffron, which all mesh so well. If you’ve seen followers of the fragrance waxing lyrical about it on Instagram and TikTok, some would have said it invokes the feeling of being rich or enigmatic. “Its unusual sillage makes this perfume mysterious,” says Francis Kurkdjian. “Baccarat Rouge 540 embodies the alchemy of the senses.”

It’s huge following on TikTok and the fact that Rihanna is a big fan has cemented its cult status, putting Baccarat Rouge 540 up there with scents like Le Labo Santal 33 and Maison Margiela Replica by The Fireplace. The plethora of dupes that have spawned are just not the real thing, so the Hair Mist is the best way to go. Douse your hair in it and every time the wind blows, everyone nearby will get a big whiff of it and think you’re a rich bitch.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Hair Mist

This gentle, alcohol-free Hair Mist adds shine and protects the hair from harsh outdoor conditions. It can also come in handy to keep your tresses fresh on non-wash days or after you’ve had a sweaty workout but don’t have the time for a shampoo. The scent is a tiny bit less intense than the perfume, but is still unmistakably Baccarat Rouge 540.