Beauty and the Real Girl: The Ultimate Flat Iron

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

Any girl who owns a flat iron knows how important it is to find a tool that gets your hair straight with minimal damage. Considering you’re putting about 300 degrees worth of heat on your hair and you need it to stay that way as long as possible, finding an amazing flat iron is key. When we find a girl with flat ironed hair who manages to keep her tresses looking like a shampoo ad, we take note. This brings us to Olivia Wolf, a student, who’s got some of the best straight hair we’ve seen.

MORE: 8 Mistakes You’ve Been Making With Your Flat Iron

“I love the BaByliss straightener because I can straighten and curl my hair with it and it always makes my hair look shiny,” Olivia tells us. “Another great plus it doesn’t fry my hair like other straighteners do. After every use my hair still looks thick and healthy.”

Where to Buy: BaByliss Nano Titanium Straightening Iron, $139.95, Ulta.com