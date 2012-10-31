8 Baby Products You Should Be Using Right Now

We all spend our time scouring the beauty aisle for products with less chemicals, less preservatives and more results. Turns out the answer may have been on the other side of the store—in the baby product aisle!
No, we’re not talking about eating jars of baby food—although Jennifer Aniston has reportedly done so in the name of a killer bod—but we are talking about turning to baby bath and body products for a more natural beauty routine. In many cases, baby products are just as effective as their grown-up counter-parts, and often gentler on skin, to boot. They’re especially ideal for folks with very sensitive skin, or those allergic to certain ingredients.
Here, we’ve rounded up eight key products you should try working into your everyday beauty routine. They really work!
Don't be so quick to turn away from the baby aisle at your local drugstore. There are plenty of amazing beauty finds hiding among the rows of pacifiers and mashed peas.
Those with sensitive scalps should be using gentle hair care products. And what's more gentle than shampoos formulated for babies? (Jason Extra Gentle Shampoo, $7.99, walgreens.com)
As much as we may hate to admit it, there's not always time to get a full shower in. That's when this no-rinse cleansing fluid comes in hand. It cleans skin and leaves it smelling fresh, and you never have to worry about washing it off. (Mustela No Rinse Cleansing Fluid, $11.60, drugstore.com)
This particular sunscreen is made without chemicals and is fragrance-free, so those with skin sensitivities and fragrance allergies should jump on board. (California Baby Sunscreen, $19.99, californiababy.com)
The great thing about products designed for babies is they are made with sensitive newborn skin in mind, so adults can use them without worrying about harsh chemicals irritating their own faces. Throw these baby wipes into your purse and use as makeup removers. (Seventh Generation Baby Wipes, $3.99, alice.com)
Plenty of adults still grapple with tangles, but de-tangling sprays continue to be marketed toward younger audiences. Go with a classic brand that gets the job done. (Johnson's No More Tangles Detangling Spray, $3.99, walgreens.com)
Unwind from a long day with this bath addition. Made for fussy babies, this product can have the same calming effect on stressed-out adults. (Aveeno Calming Comfort Bath, $3.99, drugstore.com)
Ever want a simple lip balm without a bunch of sparkle and pigment? Try an organic baby version. This particular balm comes with built-in sunscreen, so you never have to worry about chapped lips. (Babyganics Cover-Up Kisses, $2.99, toysrus.com)
Dry patches are no match for this moisturizing ointment. It's sensitive enough for babies but is able to stand up to irritated adult skin. (Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $13.59, drugstore.com)