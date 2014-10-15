10 Amazing Beauty Hacks with Baby Powder

If your budget calls for multi-purpose products that get the job done, you can rest easy with baby powder. This easy-on-the-wallet household staple can do everything from add bounce to your hair to keep your makeup in place all day – find out what else it can do for you below!

Boost the volume of your lashes

Apply a light coating of baby powder to lashes, in-between coats. It adds major length, thickness and volume. Additionally, if your mascara tends to be more of a “wet” formula, the baby powder will prevent any smudging and help keep the mascara in place, says beauty expert Christina Marrale.

Dry shampoo

In a pinch, apply a few shakes of baby powder to the roots of hair, rub thoroughly and blend with a brush. Baby powder will help to absorb any oil on the scalp and boost volume, says Marrale.

MORE: 10 Brilliant Beauty Hacks to Try Immediately

Removing shine

Geri Barnes, owner and operator of the online shop LesBijouteries.com, started her career as a hairstylist, makeup artist, barber and fashion consultant. “I learned this little trick from a photographer working on photo shoot. You can not use an excessive amount however it works great on your face when you are under bright lights of a camera. The talcum in the powder absorbs the perspiration on the face and keeps down the shine, especially working with darker skin tones because the darker skin tones reflect more

under the cameras!” Barnes found that it did the trick better than most face powders for maintaining a more matte finish.

If you buy setting powder that’s too dark or purchased it after a sun-filled vacation, you can also lighten your loose powder by mixing in a touch of baby powder.

Keep lipstick in place

“When I’m working on a client who has a long night ahead, I like to apply a light dusting of baby powder in-between lipstick application to enhance the lasting power. Apply one coat of lipstick, place a tissue over lips and dust baby powder around the lip area (using a powder brush). Apply a second coat of lipstick and you’re good to go!” says Marrale.

MORE: 101 Amazing Tips for Glowing Skin

Steamy nights

Being hot and sweaty isn’t nearly as sexy as TV makes it seem. For those sweltering summer nights when the air conditioner doesn’t quite cut it, dust baby powder between your sheets to help absorb your sweat and cool things down.

Nicks and scrapes

Use baby powder to clot small cuts on your legs, under arms or unmentionables. You can also use baby powder between legs to prevent sweating and chafing, says Monika Crouch, a makeup artist at Pierre Michel.

After-wax care

If you wax any area of your body yourself you know the pain of trying to wax oily skin or skin that has recently been moisturized, says Nancy Reagan, Master Esthetician at Bella Reina Spa and Mi Bella Reina. Just dust some baby powder before you wax and the wax will hold onto your hair and not your skin!

Beach cleanup

“My personal favorite is using baby powder at the beach. If you’re covered in sand apply baby powder and the sand will fall off as you gently brush the sand off your body!” says Reagan.

Damp feet

Don’t have time to shower after the gym and putting sweaty feet into clean shoes? Gross! Dust some baby powder inside those sneakers to absorb the sweat and their odors.