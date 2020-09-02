Calling All ’90s Kids: Baby Phat Is Back With Beauty

I graduated high school in 2003, which means I’m the exact age to be obsessed with Baby Phat. I asked my mom for a green Baby Phat fleece skirt set for Christmas that I still remember fondly. (I felt cute.) That’s why I’m especially stoked to see Baby Phat Beauty, a new venture from Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, along with HatchBeauty Brands. The three gorgeous women front the campaign in ’90s-era garb updated in a 2020 way, of course.

“When I launched Baby Phat in 1999, I had to fight for a seat at the table in both the high-fashion and streetwear worlds,” Simmons said in a statement. “I did that by staying true to myself and bringing up an entire generation who embraced diversity, body-positivity and body-confidence all while being unapologetically glam and sexy. Buying back the brand has given me the opportunity to tell that story all over again to a new generation—a generation I raised. Launching into beauty, feels like the most relevant way to tell that story in today’s landscape.”

The brand’s first launch will take you right back to the late ’90s and early aughts. The Shimmer Dreams three-piece kit includes illuminating body spray, hydrating body lotion and plumping lip gloss in three different fragrances that match each of the women’s personalities. And this won’t be the end of Baby Phat Beauty. Except to see a festive holiday launch, as well as additional options in skin care and color in 2021. Congrats, ladies! Shop their first drop, below.

Divine Shimmer Dreams Set

With notes of citrus, jasmine and vanilla.

Opulence Shimmer Dreams Set

With notes of floral, bergamot and caramel.

Ethereal Shimmer Dreams Set

With notes of pear and amber.