The Best Baby Beauty Products Kate Middleton Should Steal From the New Royal Heir

No one can stop buzzing about the news of the new royal heir. It’s a boy, and boy-oh-boy is the world super-excited about the arrival of this new royal tyke. We admit that we’re totally excited to see how the young prince develops, but secretly we’re kind of coveting all the legendary loot this kid is about to receive, namely some of the best pampering money can buy.
Which is why, to make ourselves feel amazing about the situation, we’ve rounded up our favorite beauty products that moms swear by for their babies AND themselves. We’re overdue for a little pampering (as we’re sure you are), so check out our beloved best of baby products for treating yourself with kid gloves.
Screenshot via The Daily Mail
Check out the first picture of Kate and Will with their new baby, as well as what beauty products Kate can share with her son!
Photo:
Daily Mail livefeed/Daily Mail livefeed
This beautiful, gentle, hand-milled French soap is so pretty it seems criminal to use it. The all-natural formula cleanses and moisturizes with a combination of 100% vegetable oil plus oatmeal and aloe for soothed, softened skin without drying detergents or surfactants.
Noodle and Boo All of My Heart French Milled Baby Soap, $15.45, soap.com
Anyone with sensitive skin - but a serious love of bubble baths - will love this gentle, paraben-free hair and body wash packed with sunflower and calendula oils to soothe while it sweetly cleanses.
Avalon Organics Baby Shampoo and Body Wash, $11.99, avalonorganics.com
From London, the birthplace of the world's newest royal heir, comes this gentle line of baby care that soothes and pampers skin with Neroli Oil, a calming, baby-safe essential oil that nourishes and protects like no other.
Orico London Baby Skin Care products, $19 - $35, oricolondon.com
This tried-and-true skin care essential is gentle enough to use on any kind of dry, rough skin. Packed with Vitamin E for skin nourishment and healing, it's perfect for dryness and stretch marks, leaving skin soothed and soft like no other.
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula, $8.75, diapers.com
The next time you want to baby your skin, use this all-natural oil used to soothe and soften a baby's skin. Certified natural and oh-so-comforting, it can help restore the moisture balance back to your skin.
Weleda Baby Calendula Oil, $12.80, drugstore.com
Mothers for years have raved about the softness and supple texture of their hands after piling this on screaming babies. If you have irritated and/or rough, dry skin, we can't recommend anything more highly than some good old-fashioned diaper cream to handle it.
Boudreaux's Butt Paste Original Diaper Rash Ointment, $14.99, drugstore.com
Windburn, sunburn, chapping - none of them can stand up to this super-soothing balm that instantly calms irritated skin and leaves it supple and smooth in no time flat.
Boudreaux's Baby Kisses Lip and Cheek Moisturizer, $2.99, drugstore.com
Baby wipes can be used to clean pretty much anything (and used in case of a toilet paper emergency.) We admit we carry them, and we think you should, too.
Seventh Generation Free and Clear Baby Wipes, $12.99, drugstore.com
Not only is this super-gentle baby shampoo perfect for overly-sensitized hair and scalp, but it's perfect for cleaning your makeup brushes without loosening the glue that holds them together. Thousands of makeup artists can't be wrong.
Johnson's Natural Baby Shampoo, $5.99, walgreens.com
Having a hard time sleeping at night? Pour a warm bath with some of this gentle knock-out potion and try staying awake. Milk, cookies and a bedtime story optional.
Baby Magic Calming Baby Bath, $5.99, toysrus.com
Used to calm chaffing and soreness from nursing, this is also amazing for any kind of abrasion or serious dryness, leaving skin soothed and soft. It also cures rough cuticles and hangnails almost instantly.
Mustela Nursing Comfort Balm, $14, sephora.com