Brandon Martinez embodies the word cool. Covered in tattoos, super cute, and with the job title of hairstylist-to-the-stars, you would think Brandon Martinez would be too cool for school. But quite the opposite, he’s actually incredibly friendly. And remember in high school when the boys loved the girls who had yummy smelling hair? Well if you’re still holding onto your latent Prom Queen ambitions, the B Product Leave It In from Martinez’s new line of products does the trick. I think it smells like the beach, Meg says it smells like Jolly Ranchers, and Carol let out a squeal of delight when she sprayed it in her hair. I even took it over to the boy’s side of the office to make sure it had the man stamp of approval. While they didn’t use any notably descriptive words, they all nodded, smiled, and mumbled something along the lines of “good.” And in man-speak, we all know that that says volumes.