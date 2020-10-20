Ayesha Curry Went Blonde and “Fans” Are Being Seriously Rude About It

We all play around with new hair colors and styles, makeup and Instagram filters. So, why when Ayesha Curry showed off her blonde hair in a cute boomerang did people lose their minds? “Mom goes blonde (temporarily),” she captioned her photo, making sure we all know it’s just a wig she’s having fun with. Curry looks beautiful but different, of course. That’s what blonde hair and Instagram filters do to you.

“Also… the nose too. Contour or nose job? That’s why you look so different to us. The hair & the nose,” wrote one follower. That comment has hundreds of replies with many calling out Curry for looking “different” and like a “white woman.” She commented that she’s just using a “fun Instagram filter,” which is probably the Baby Face one that makes your nose and face slimmer and your lips plumper. Many celebs use this filter and while it can be a bit much, it’s very common and others don’t seem to get as much criticism from it.

It seems Curry’s fans are attached to her self-love image and feel betrayed by her new look. But even if Curry got a nose job, lost weight and dyed her hair, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love herself. Many fans came to her defense, saying things like, “I think she was just having a little fun, not trying to pretend it’s her real face,” noting that she seem to get picked apart for whatever she does.

Another person who came to her defense? Her husband Stephen Curry. “You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it,” he wrote. “There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo.” He also adorably made a joke about what would happen if her wig fell off. The sweet message has more than 25,000 likes.