Ay Dios Mio, Kate del Castillo

You may not know her yet, but if you’re a fan of L’Oreal and shows about drug-filled suburbia, you’ll soon know the face of Kate del Castillo.

The Mexican telenovela superstar just signed a North American exclusive contract for both the company and all its beauty brands. She definitely has the quintessential locks for dramatic tossing amidst techno music that’s a must for L’Oreal hair commercials.

Set to appear as a drug lord badass in “Weeds” this season as well, del Castillo apparently has her sights on breaking into the U.S. as both the ever-important Latina beauty, and a chick who makes Mary-Louise Parker’s life a living hell.

For those of you not well-versed in Spanglish, “telenovela” basically means “soap opera.” So our question is, can we expect fuzzy-lens commercials, and some dude named Pablo lurking in the background, waiting for his Siamese twin sister to awake from her coma?

P.S. If she really makes it big, we think the headline to this article would make a great Henry Holland t-shirt.