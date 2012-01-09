AXE Body Spray For Women: Would You Wear It?

When it comes to wearing men’s products I think it’s safe to say that we’re all guilty. From the occasional swipe of Old Spice to the men’s razor that seems to work so much better than ours, we’re not above swiping stuff from the guys. But one product we usually stay far, far away from is AXE body spray. Besides the “in your face” smell and the over-the-top advertising, we just aren’t huge fans of the product for ourselves.

But hey, if you are into that sort of thing then get pumped because AXE’s new unisex product ANARCHY will be released in the US at the end of the month.

The US commercial won’t be released until tomorrow, but the UK commercial proves to us that AXE’s marketing concept hasn’t changed much with the new product. Watch the commercial and let us know what you think. Is this something you would steal from your boyfriend’s vanity?

