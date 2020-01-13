Awkwafina Just Made Cuticle Nail Art a Thing

Last night was the Critics’ Choice Awards and although it’s not as big as the Oscars or the Golden Globes, stars come out dressed in their finest threads. It’s a bit more casual and fun. Take a look at Awkwafina’s Critics Choice Awards’ nails, for example. The Golden Globe winner (!) tried out some cuticle nail art courtesy of manicurist Thuy Nguyen. It’s a look that’s not super bold or obvious from far away but when you get up close, it’s seriously chic—and maybe even do-able to copy at home.

Nguyen went for a “minimalistic manicure with a dash of nail art” per her Instagram. She wanted it to be fun but also complement Awkwafina’s yellow Elie Saab gown. She used OPI Nail Lacquer in Passion ($10.50 at Amazon), a pale pink for Awkwafina’s base color, and Suzi Slinging Mezcal ($13 at Amazon on February 1), a shimmery gold, for the cuticle lining.

The rest of the actress’ gorgeous look is thanks to makeup artist Kirin Bhatty using Dior makeup and Dior skincare. That red lip is killer with the yellow dress.

For her ultra-shiny, wavy hair, stylist Marcus Francis used super affordable products from Suave Professionals. “When I saw Awkwafina’s floor-length Elie Saab gown for the Critics’ Choice Awards, the flowy vibe inspired me to give this look a nod to ’70s glam,” he said in a statement. “In the vein of Jerry Hall and Bianca Jagger, I thought wearing her hair down, swept to one side with full body waves would complete the look perfectly for the red carpet.”

The hero products here are the Suave Professionals Firm Control Boosting Mousse ($2.94 at Walmart), which Francis applied to Awkwafina’s damp hair. Then when dry, he used Suave Professionals Smooth and Shine Cream ($10.80 at Amazon) for added shine. Gorgeous.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.