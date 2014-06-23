Trip on This: The Coolest Nail Polish Video You’ll Ever See

Get ready to be absolutely wowed, ladies and gentlemen – we have made a whole new kind of beauty video. Here at Beauty High, we eat, breathe, and even dream in beauty products, especially nail polish. And, when we dreamed up the thought of swimming in a sea of the latest bold summer colors, we were hooked on bringing that vision to life.

That is when we turned to the creative folks over at Root Studios who helped us transform our psychedelic dreams into reality with a slow motion camera, a tank full of water, and a few buckets of our favorite summer nail polishes. Be prepared for your eyes to be completely transfixed for the next 40 seconds as we take you on this liquid trip through water and nail polish. Don’t worry if you feel the need to just sit at your computer and play the video over and over again – we did the same exact thing…

Nail polishes used (if you can try and guess when you see them, more power to you): Revlon “01 beautiful”; Deborah Lippmann “Maniac”; Sally Hansen “230 Pep-plum; Clinique “20 grap ice”; Dolce & Gabbana “Bouganville”; NYC “265 Nolitas Lavender”; NYC “269 NY Blues”; Flower “Bluebell of the Ball”; Dashing Diva “Bluetylicious”; Clinique “16 Splish Splash”; Covergirl “295 Out of the Blue”; Revlon “Carioca Crush”; Clinique “06 happy”; Dolce & Gabbana “Camella”; CND Vinylux “Electric Orange #112; Revlon “Copa Sunset”; Revlon “095 Sunburst”; Tenoverten “Hudson 007”; Revlon “Orange Blossom”

Credits:

Joshua Steen, Capture Director, Root Studios

Abbey Zembower, Director’s Assistant, Root Studios

Tron Lennon, Director, Root Studios

Brett Ross, Lighting Director, Root Studios

Sarah Reynolds, Creative Director, Root Studios

Samantha Lim, Producer, StyleCaster

Rachel Adler, Beauty Director, StyleCaster