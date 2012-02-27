Award Show Season Is Over! We’ve Rounded Up Our Fave Trends

After last night’s Academy Awards we’d be happy not to see another red carpet until next January, but we’d couldn’t let the end of award show season go without rounding up some of our fave beauty looks from the past few months.
From makeup trends to reinvented hair styles, these are the red carpet trends we saw resonated throughout the award shows this season and we wouldn’t mind to see again next season as well (and obviously we’ll be trying to pull off ourselves).
RED LIP
When Angelina is spotted on multiple red carpets with a red lip it is safe to say that it is a trend not going anywhere any time soon. Rooney Mara was seen last night dressing up her white Givenchy gown with a pop of red lip, while Angelina Jolie distracted from her mile-long leg with her luscious pout.
Naya Rivera and Claire Danes were both spotted on the Golden Globe's red carpet wearing statement making red lips.
HIGH VOLUME
Who said big hair was reserved for the CMA's? We saw lots of high volume looks on this year's red carpets without going too overboard.
Jessica Chastain was a ray of sunlight at last night's Oscars with her half-up, half-down hairdo, while Tina Fey took a departure from her normal loose hairstyle with her voluminous top bun.
Sofia Vergara pulled her hair back in a voluminous, but simple ponytail at the SAG Awards, while Nicole Richie rocked an updated ponytail on the Golden Globe's red carpet.
OLD HOLLYWOOD
Probably our favorite trend of the season, we loved the stars that channeled their inner Old Hollywood and wore bouncy curls and voluminous waves on the red carpet.
Adele swept the Grammy's with her starlet style, while Kelly Osbourne's lavender hair finally was styled in a way we liked with soft curls.
The Old Hollywood look got a more updated and sophisticated look at last night's red carpet (think Grace Kelly instead of Marilyn Monroe). Both Penelope Cruz and Natalie Portman looked stunning with their pinup styled curls that were sure to last the whole night.
CHIGNONS
Low chignons are always a big red carpet hit, but this season we saw it updated with bangs, braids and hair accessories.
Giuliana Rancic and Charlize Theron both stunned on the Golden Globe's red carpet with their loosely styled chignons.
Emma Stone and Kate Mara both rocked updated versions of the chignon on the Oscar's red carpet, which made a statement while keeping it classy.
Matching Makeup To Dress
Matching your makeup to your outfit used to be a big no-no, but this year's red carpets inspired us to use the same color palette throughout our looks.
Viola Davis stunned with her green Vera Wang gown and subtle green eyeshadow at the Oscar's last night, while Angelina emphasized the red on her gown at the Golden Globes with a red lip.