Award Show Season Is Over! We’ve Rounded Up Our Fave Trends

After last night’s Academy Awards we’d be happy not to see another red carpet until next January, but we’d couldn’t let the end of award show season go without rounding up some of our fave beauty looks from the past few months.

From makeup trends to reinvented hair styles, these are the red carpet trends we saw resonated throughout the award shows this season and we wouldn’t mind to see again next season as well (and obviously we’ll be trying to pull off ourselves).