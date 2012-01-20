Avril Lavigne Teams Up With Sally Hansen

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Forget the actor-slash-model, these days it’s all about the singer-slash-fashion and nail designer–and Avril Lavigne is the latest celeb to add her name to the list.

The 27-year-old singer, who first burst onto the scene with her pop music career (who could forget the emo teen hits, “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi”), is now teaming up with Sally Hansen to create a limited edition collection of nail strips for their Salon Effects brand.

The line will be available beginning this April and will include 12 different designs, ranging from miniature skulls to leopard to vibrant colors. They will be available in individual kits that retail for $9.99.

“And it’s supercool because the designs that I came up with are my personal style and vibe–they’re rock ‘n’ roll and fun and bright and colorful,” Lavigne said in an interview with WWD. “You have sparkles and little stars–they are cute.”

This isn’t Lavigne’s first venture outside of the music world, in 2008 she launched her clothing line, Abbey Dawn, which is available at Kohls.

“Having the nails is great because it kind of completes it all,” Lavigne said.