Avril Lavigne On Her Favorite New Nail Trend & The Next Color She Will Dye Her Hair

A studio, an airplane, a car and backstage — those are all the places Avril Lavigne has done her nails with her new line of Sally Hansen Salon Effects nail wraps.

The singer, songwriter, designer and beauty guru collaborated with nail polish mecca Sally Hansen to bring us a limited-edition collection of nail wraps. Based off of colors and patterns she loves, Avril co-designed the collection of 12 versatile nail art strips coming out this April.

Made with real polish, Sally Hansen and co. cringe at the word “sticker” when it comes to nail wraps. “These are not stickers,” said Avril as she tucked her worn Converse under the legs, “They are real nail polish strips.”

The design process started about a year ago explained Avril: “We had a meeting in a board room… which is always fun. But when I saw the product I thought it was so amazing.”

Avril was a fan of Salon Effects nail strips even before her own collection came out. “I love them because I don’t have much time to do my nails and I can do them virtually anywhere with these.” No dry time, no hassle, no smudges — all important things when you make a living playing guitar on stage in front of thousands.

There was a lot of back-and-forth between Avril and the Sally Hansen team before the collection came out just right. “I kept wanting more color,” said Avril. At the time the singer’s hair was green for her tour, and she really wanted a neon pop of color for her nails that would match her hair. Her next hair color? “I think I’m going to go blue… I don’t know why, but I am loving the blues.”

Besides her nail strips, the singer doesn’t have many beauty essentials. “I think I would probably die without my eyeliner, but besides that I’m pretty basic.” The famous punk star wouldn’t even let her manicurist put on her nail strips for her. “I like to do them myself,” she said bashfully. “I have a technique and can get them done fast. Plus, it’s fun.”